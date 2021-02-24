FIFA President: Morocco is Great Football Country

Morocco’s national football team is the fourth best in Africa and 33rd worldwide.

Rabat – FIFA President Gianni Infantino said today that Morocco has a key role to play in the development of African football.

Infantino, who is on a working visit in Morocco, expressed satisfaction with his visit to the country, describing Morocco as a “great football country.”

“It is a great pleasure for me to be here in Morocco, a great football country, which has a driving role to play for the development of football in the continent,” said the FIFA president.

Infantino said that his two-day working stay in Morocco will serve as an opportunity to discuss several topics, including the future of Moroccan and African football.

“I have been to Morocco several times and I have seen not only the passion for football, but also the seriousness of the work carried out by the federation.”

Football is among the most popular sports in Morocco. The Moroccan national football team is the fourth best squad in Africa and the 33rd best in the world, according to the latest FIFA Ranking.

Earlier this month, Morocco’s local-based national team made history by becoming the first to clinch the African Nations Championship (CHAN) two times in a row.

Infantino said the visit to Morocco will allow him and Moroccan football authorities to review the means to boost cooperation to benefit African countries and other countries across the world.

The FIFA president will discuss several football development projects and programs with the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). Discussions will include the need to drive up investments in youth and women’s football, among other development projects.

“We will leave here with a lot of ideas and programs on football,” said Infantino.