Morocco Encourages Libya to Quickly Establish Interim Government

The recently-appointed prime minister of Libya is yet to unveil his nominees for the interim government.

Morocco has encouraged Libya to create an interim government “as soon as possible” in order to respond to the daily needs of the Libyan people and to prepare for national elections.

“Libyans need a government that is approved by the parliament and that represents all Libyan provinces,” said Nasser Bourita, the Moroccan minister of foreign affairs.

Bourita made the statement today, February 26, during a joint press conference in Rabat with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.

In addition to receiving Saleh, the top Moroccan diplomat held a telephone conversation earlier today with Libya’s recently-elected Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaib.

During the press conference, Bourita reiterated Morocco’s support for all legitimate institutions in Libya and recalled the kingdom’s abiding position vis-a-vis the Libyan crisis.

Since the political deadlock began in Libya, Morocco has maintained a position based on three principles.

First, the solution to the crisis must be peaceful rather than military. Second, the solution must be political to ensure the legitimacy of future Libyan governments. And third, the solution must come from Libyan themselves through negotiations, without any foreign interference.

Speaking to Saleh, Bourita congratulated Libyans for the progress they have made in recent months, notably their agreement on a date to hold national elections — December 24 — and their election of an interim prime minister.

“Morocco hopes that [the constitution of an interim government] takes place in harmony between Libyans, helps unite institutions and visions in Libya, and prevents division and conflict,” the Moroccan FM said.

The recently-elected al-Dabaib is set to soon present before the parliament his nominations for the “Government of National Unity,” which will hold power in Libya until the elections in December.

Saleh expressed his hope that the cabinet of ministers that al-Dabaib is set to introduce will match the expectations of the Libyan people and earn the trust of the Libyan House of Representatives.

The interim government will need the legislative body’s approval before it can begin its mission.

“We (House of Representatives) will not ask for much from the government. We just need them to secure the basic needs of the Libyan people — food, water, and medicine — for a few months until the elections,” Saleh declared from Rabat.

He assured that the Libyan House of Representatives has no intention to obstruct the approval of the interim government, as long as the executive body is “representative enough of all Libyan provinces.”

Today’s visit confirms Libya’s gratitude towards Morocco for its constant support for Libyans throughout their domestic crisis.

Morocco was among the countries that facilitated negotiations between Libyans. The kingdom hosted three sessions of inter-Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, near Rabat, between September and November 2020.

Tangier, in northern Morocco, also hosted several intra-Libyan consultative meetings. Saleh’s most recent visit to Morocco was in November 2020 when he chaired a consultative session in Tangier.