Libyan Prime Minister Thanks Morocco For ‘Continued Support’

Agadir – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita spoke with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh over the phone, who welcomed Morocco’s continued support for Libya’s national reconciliation.



The Thursday, February 11 call follows the election of the interim transition government in Libya on February 5. Morocco has played a major part in Libya’s transition to peace after having hosted several inter-Libyan meetings in recent months.



“The distinguished, central, and clear position of the kingdom helped the Libyan parties to reach a political agreement at the end of the Skhirat talks,” said Mohammed al-Raid, a member of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives in Libya.



Rabat was instrumental in helping Libya find a solution during the crisis.

Not only did it join UN-led initiatives seeking to support the Libyan people, it also hosted a series of meetings between the country’s formerly opposed factions to broker a political solution to the country’s long and bloody conflict. The Moroccan government also strenuously condemned foreign military intervention in Libya, which was a major factor in prolonging the conflict.



Extending his congratulations over the appointment of an interim government, Bourita expressed his hope that the new Libyan leadership “will strengthen the executive authority in carrying out the tasks and duties that the Libyan people are expecting.”



Several key parties on the international stage welcomed Morocco’s eagerness to resolve the Libyan conflict. The Arab League welcomed the Morocco-hosted peace talks, which will “contribute to resolving the Libyan crisis” in line with the settlement paths sponsored by the United Nations.



The Libyan Representative of the High Council State Ibrahim Sahd expressed “deep gratitude” to Morocco for the “multiple opportunities they have offered us.” Sahd said that Morocco is among the few countries that have genuinely worked to promote dialogue and compromise between the opposing Libyan parties.



“Morocco’s involvement stems from the strong and sincere ties and human bonds existing between the two peoples,” Bourita said during a speech commemorating the interim government. Libya’s transitional government is now tasked with organizing national elections in December.