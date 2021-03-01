Morocco Forecasts Heavy Thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday

Cold weather, rainfall, and snow projected to persist in several regions across the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced on Monday more rain in its forecast. The rainy weather will persist in several regions across Morocco until Wednesday, said the forecast.

DMN predicts heavy thunderstorms of orange level for the provinces of Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, M’Diq-Fnideq, and Tetouan from Monday to Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The same weather will affect the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Berkane, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Driouch, Kelaa des Sraghna, Fez, Guercif, Jerada, Kenitra, Khemisset, Larache, Marrakech, Moulay Yacoub, Nador, Ouezzane, Oujda-Angad, Tehamna, Sefrou, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Tangier-Asilah, Taounate, Taourirt, and Taza from Monday afternoon to Tuesday at 4 a.m.

Rainfall ranging from 30 to 40 millimeters will affect the provinces of Al Hoceima, Berkane, Driouch, Guercif, Jrada, Nador, Oujda-Angad, Taourirt, and Tanza from Tuesday 12 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Locally moderate thunderstorms ranging between 15 to 25 millimeters are expected today until Tuesday at 4 a.m. in the provinces of Beni Mellal, El Hajeb, Figuig, Fquih Ben Saleh, Ifrane, Khenifra, Khouribga, Meknes, Midlet, Rabat, Sale, Settat, and Skhirat-Temara.

Fairly strong wind gusts ranging between 60 to 70 kilometers per hour are expected today in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Fahs-Anjra, M’Diq-Fnideq, Nador, Tangier-Asilah, and Tetouan.

Morocco’s weather office published a series of notices on weather, informing citizens and residents of rainfall and snow last week.

The previous notices warned that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in several regions this week.

Rainfall will positively impact Morocco’s agriculture season, which suffered drought season in 2019/2020 due to lack of rain.

The period of heavy rainfall in recent weeks had a positive impact on Morocco’s dams’ filling rate.

The country’s major dams have surpassed more than 7.8 billion cubic meter, a filling rate of 48.7%.