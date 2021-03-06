Spread the love

The General Delegation for the Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) denied on Friday, the “false allegations” viral online, claiming that detained activist and journalist Maati Monjib started a hunger strike on Thursday.

The detainee, Maati Monjib, “did not file any notice on his decision to observe a hunger strike and took this Friday the two meals which were served to him: breakfast and lunch,” DGAPR said.

Moroccan police arrested professor and journalist Maati Monjib in December in Rabat.

The Court of First Instance sentenced Monjib to one year in prison on January 29.

The court handed the verdict for several charges, including “fraud, money laundering, and undermining the integrity of state.”

Monjib denied all of the allegations against him.

Many local media reported about Monjib’s decision to launch a hunger strike against the verdict.

The media also reported he launched the strike to protest against his “arbitrary arrest.”

He also condemned being convicted in “absentia” without having been summoned to the trial.

The activist said he was not able to defend himself without a summons to the trial.

Activists and NGOs have repeatedly called on the Moroccan judiciary to release the activist.

Responding to the allegations that the Rabat court did not allow Monjib to attend his hearing, the Supreme Council of the Judiciary said Maati Monjib was at the court while judges waited to see whether he would join the hearing.

“He did not request that, neither did his defense, despite being informed of the date of the hearing,” the council argued in February.

The council condemned some of the statements, rejecting all the “allegations” and “untruths” surrounding the legal proceedings related to the case of Moroccan professor Maati Monjib.

The judicial body said the Superior Council expressed its determination to take all legal measures to guarantee the “independence of the judiciary and its impartiality and to preserve the dignity and respect of judges.”