Morocco’s COVID-19-Vaccinated Population Reaches 3,913,615

Over 578,942 received their second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco have vaccinated 3,913,615 Moroccan citizens and residents against COVID-19, as of Sunday, March 7, at 6 p.m.

Morocco is among the 10th countries that have managed to vaccinate a large number of people. The North African country launched its campaign on January 28, with the aim of vaccinating at least 33 million Moroccans in order to achieve collective immunity by the end of the year.

According to the Ministry of Health, Moroccan health authorities recorded 249 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The numbers bring the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 486,223. In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 321 new recoveries from COVID-19 and six coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 472,240 , marking a 97.1 % national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8,682, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8 %.

Morocco now counts 5,301 active COVID-19 cases, including 372 in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 145 new cases in the past 24 hours and three deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second (22 cases), followed by Oriental (20 cases), Beni mELLAL Khenifra (13 cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (13 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (10 cases,), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (seven cases).

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded six cases, followed by Guelmim Oued Noun (six cases), followed by Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima (six cases, one death), and Draa-Tafilalet (one case).