CAF General Assembly, Morocco’s Lekjaa Elected Member of FIFA Council

Lekjaa has been serving as President of Morocco’s Football Federation since 2014.

Spread the love

Rabat – Fouzi Lekjaa, President of Morocco’s Football Federation (FRMF) has secured his membership in the FIFA Council today.

The election of Lekjaa after Algeria’s candidate Khaireddine Zetchi withdrew his candidacy.

Egypt’s Hany Abo Rida also became an elected member of the council.

Lekjaa’s candidacy is the first of its kind in FIFA.

The FRMF president is also the second vice president of the African Football Confederation (CAF) and serves as the president of the finance commission of the continental football organization.

Lekjaa also serves as vice-president of the committee of organization of inter-club competitions and management of the club licensing system within CAF.

The news on Lekjaa’s election comes during the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly and elective of the CAF.

The event opened on Friday in Rabat.

The agenda of the event includes the election of a new president of the CAF.

South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe is the only candidate running to replace the Ahmad Ahmad football official Ahmad Ahmad as the head of CAF.

Ivorian candidate Jacques Anouma, Senegal’s Augustin Senghor, and Mauritania’s Ahmaed Yahia have all withdrawn their candidacies.

FIFA President Gianni Infantio is attending the 43rd Ordinary and Elective General Assembly.