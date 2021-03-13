Morocco’s COVID-19 Epidemic Decline Slows Down

Spread the love

Rabat – The decline of Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic is slowing down as new cases appear to stabilize, with 451 cases detected in the last 24 hours.

After months of rapidly falling case numbers, the epidemic now appears to have “settled,” with several hundred cases being detected every day. Still, recoveries are outpacing new cases which means that the active caseload, which stands at 4,457, is slowly decreasing.

Morocco’s epidemic visualized (source: Ministry of Health)

Morocco’s health authorities have increased COVID-19 testing from roughly ten thousand a day to 13,082 on Friday and 11,923 on Saturday. The increased testing means that Morocco has now issued a total of 5,304,996 tests since the emergence of COVID-19 in the country.

Hospitals across Morocco continue to care for 391 severe COVID-19 cases, with 22 patients requiring invasive intubation and 231 requiring breathing support through ventilators.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s vaccination campaign has now ensured 1,471,738 citizens and residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19 after receiving both doses of the vaccine. Across the country a total of 4,210,770 people have now received their first dose.

Regionally, Morocco’s most populous region of Grand Casablanca-Settat continues to report the most cases, with 307 new cases detected and no COVID-19 related deaths.

Casablanca is followed by Marrakech-Safi (35 new cases, no deaths), the Oriental region (30 new cases, no deaths), Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (26 cases, no deaths) and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (19 new cases, one death). Souss Massa reported 14 cases and no deaths to Morocco’s health authorities

The number of newly detected COVID-19 cases stayed below a dozen per region in the rest of Morocco.

Guelmim-Oued Noun reported 6 new cases and one death, Daraa-Tafilalet saw five new cases, and no deaths while Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra also detected five new cases and no deaths.

Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded two new cases and no deaths while Beni Mellal-Khenifra and Fes-Meknes each reported one new case and no deaths over the past 24 hours.