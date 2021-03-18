Morocco, Russia Discuss Western Sahara, Strengthening Ties

Morocco’s Ambassador to Moscow met with the Russian foreign ministry to discuss a variety of topics

Rabat – Morocco and Russia on Wednesday discussed the Western Sahara issue, among other topics, during the second 2021 meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Morocco’s Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchraara again met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov, as they did one month prior.

Bogdanov, who serves as Russia’s “Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries,” spoke to Ambassador Bouchraara about strengthening bilateral ties between Russia and Morocco.

A press release from the Kremlin announced that the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and political dialogue. Bouchraara and Bogdanov focused their discussion on further growing trade relations and commercial ties between Russia and Morocco.

On the diplomatic front, the two countries’ officials emphasized they would deepen bilateral political dialogue, expand humanitarian ties and collaborate in the global struggle against COVID-19.

Ambassador Bouchraara, who also met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serguei Verchinine, spoke to the Russian officials about the situation in North Africa and the Middle East, with a particular focus on the developments in Western Sahara.

Russia, a traditional ally of Algeria, has now met with Morocco’s diplomatic core for the third time in 7 months.

Exactly one month ago, on February 17, Ambassador Bouchraara and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met for an “interesting exchange of views” on Palestine, an issue where Russia has now called for renewed peace negotiations with Israel.

While Russia’s deep links with Algeria have seen its diplomacy and arms sales focus on Algiers in recent times, cultural and historical links between the two countries go back centuries.

Economic ties between the two countries are growing, with Morocco now being the second-largest Arab trading partner as well as the third-largest Russian trade partner on the African continent. Russia mainly exports wheat and coal to Morocco, while the North African nation exports its fruits and vegetables, particularly during the harsh Russian winter.