Moroccan Professor Maati Monjib Leaves Prison on Provisional Release

Rabat – Moroccan professor and activist Maati Monjib left prison today on provisional release, sources close to his family announced.

Moroccan journalist Abdellatif El Hamamouchi posted the news on his Facebook.

“Finally news on the release of Maati Monjib today. Thank god,” the journalist wrote.

Reports claimed that authorities confiscated Monjib’s passport, preventing him from leaving the country.

Police arrested Monjib in December 2020.

In January, Monjib received a one-year sentence on January 29 from the Court of First Instance for “fraud, money laundering, and undermining the integrity of the state.”

Monjib continues to deny all accusations against him.

In protest against his arrest and accusations, Maati Monjib has been on hunger strike for 20 days, activists said.

An online campaign from rights activists and his supporters has been calling for his release, citing health complications due to his hunger strike.

On March 9, authorities in the local prison of Laarjat II in Sale issued a press release, emphasizing that the activist insists on continuing his hunger strike despite the impact and consequences on his health.

Monjib refused to end the hunger strike. The prison administration said that Maati Monjib was under the supervision of the medical staff in the prison.