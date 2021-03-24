Morocco Prepares Supply Chain to Meet Customers’ Demands in Ramadan

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government has launched its annual campaign in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Morocco is expected to celebrate the first day of Ramadan on April 12. The Islamic Affairs Ministry has yet to confirm the start date following observation of the crescent moon by experts.

Prior to Ramadan, the Ministry of Interior issued a press release on Tuesday reassuring the citizens that the country has a diversified supply and can meet the needs of citizens throughout Morocco.

The Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit chaired a meeting, convening several ministers, including Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch and Minister of Trade Moulay Hafid Elalamy.

During the videoconference, officials assessed the supply situation of Morocco’s market and the prices of basic products.

The officials also discussed the security services’ approach to monitoring the supply chain and prices in the Moroccan market, before and during Ramadan.

The Minister of Interior confirmed that the state of supply is characterized by “an abundant and diverse supply that meets the needs of citizens across the kingdom in terms of basic products, whether local or imported.”

The price of the main commodities are “mostly stable” and “remain at their normal levels.”

The ministry also called upon all authorities to closely monitor the supply situation and to ensure the abundance of basic necessities in the markets throughout the country.

Laftit ordered governors to prepare various services, as well as regional and local commissions, to ensure coordination and strengthen the effectiveness of their interventions in protecting consumers from all practices that may affect their health, safety, and its purchasing power.

They also denounced violations and illegal practices in accordance with the legislation in force.

The minister also instructed hotlines to be activated at the level of prefectures and provinces, to receive complaints from customers and traders regarding quality and prices.

The ministry called on all security services to strengthen efforts to ensure the safety of citizens against the spread of COVID-19.

Ramadan in 2020 was significantly different from the previous years due to COVID-19. The country had to take proactive measures, including the announcement of the state of emergency.

Under the state of emergency, citizens could not perform Taraweeh (extra prayers) in mosques.

Moroccans also experienced a total lockdown during the holy month.

Morocco is still under a state of emergency until April 10 since March 2020.

With Ramadan around the corner, citizens are questioning whether they are allowed to perform Taraweeh at mosques.

It remains to be seen what the government will decide regarding Taraweeh prayer