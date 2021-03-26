Authorities in Rabat Ban Protests to Avoid State of Emergency Violations

The decision came after information viral online announced nurses' decision to carry out protests in front of the Health Ministry Headquarters.

Rabat – The wilaya (governorate) of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region announced on Friday a ban on any gatherings or protests to avoid violating the state of emergency measures.

The wilaya issued a press release in response to calls for protests on Saturday.

The authorities took the decision in response to online information going viral concerning the intention of the “National coordination of nurses graduated from the state and who have spent two years training” organizing a national protest march on Saturday, March 27.

The nurses were intending to carry out the protests at 10 a.m in front of the parliament walking towards the headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

The decision to ban protests is due to the epidemiological situation and is in line with the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco has been under a state of emergency since March 2020. The government extended the state of emergency every month. The measure is running until April 10.

Rabat witnessed several protests recently.

Last week, contractual teachers protested for several days across Rabat.

The teachers, who described themselves as forcibly contracted educators, launched protests to call for their integration into the public sector.

Authorities dispersed the protests, citing health measures.