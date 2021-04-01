Several sectors showed minor changes in February, as the consumer price index recorded an increase of 0.1%.

Rabat – According to the High Commission for Planning (HCP), the producer price index (PPI) of the manufacturing industries excluding petroleum refinery recorded an increase of 0.3% in February 2021 compared to January 2021.

According to a briefing note on the industrial, energy, and mining producer price index (IPPIEM) in February, the HCP stated that the increase is mainly due to a rise in prices, metallurgy saw the highest increase with 4.2%, followed by a 1.8% rise in woodwork manufacturing.

The PPI for electrical equipment manufacturing increased by 0.7%, textile industry by 0.3% and food industry saw a 0.1% rise.

The increase is also due to the 0.9% drop in prices recorded in the “Manufacture of rubber and plastic products,” added the same source.

The statement concluded that index prices for mining production, electricity production and distribution, and water production and distribution remained stable.

According to a statement issued by HCP on March 22, the consumer price index (IPC) for February recorded an increase of 0.1% compared to January.

The HCP stated that this slight change is due to a 0.1% increase in the non-food products index and a 0.1% decrease in the food products index.

According to the IPC, the cities with the highest prices in Morocco are Agadir, Tangier, and Errachidia. While Safi has the lowest prices.

The government held a meeting on December 2 to discuss potential changes to improve the accuracy of the index.

In recent years, it has become a habit that the prices of Ramadan-related products increase. As a result, Morocco’s government has already taken some proactive measures to ensure that the prices of the basic products will not change.

On March 23, the Ministry of Interior published a press release to comfort the citizens regarding the supply chain and the prices of basic products.

The PPI is a price index that measures the rate at which the prices of output goods and services change over time. The index looks at prices from the companies’ perspective rather than from the consumer’s viewpoint.

The IPC is a price index used to measure the average change in prices of goods consumed between two given periods.