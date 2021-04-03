Study: Morocco Ranks Second In Africa On Digital Transformation

Morocco is the second fastest in Africa to integrate digital technology into its economy and scientific work

Rabat – A new study has determined that Morocco is the second-fastest in “digital transformation,” in Africa ranking only behind South Africa.

Morocco’s National Center for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST) released a report of its recent findings. The study, titled “Scientific Production Relative to Digital Transformation: Scopus and WOS (2015-2020),” concluded that Morocco’s digital transformation is performing well relative to its regional partners.

Morocco ranks second in Africa behind South Africa, and third in the Arab-speaking world behind the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Morocco managed to integrate digital technology into its economy at a fast pace over the five-year span researched in the study, with particular advances in the fields of engineering, telecommunications, and business.

Morocco’s digital transformation efforts involved several international partners, including Canada, Denmark, France, and Spain.

The study aimed to provide a better picture of Morocco’s digitalization of its scientific efforts and produced a ranking to determine Morocco’s progress on the matter.

“Research related to digital transformation is relatively recent and topical,” the bibliometric study emphasized as the Watch Department of the CNRST aied to study the evolution on the topic of digital transformation.

Morocco is investing heavily in its scientific community that features renowned international experts such as engineers Rachid Yazami and enthusiastic science communicator Hajar Mousannif.

Morocco appears to be preparing itself for a new scientific era with a new generation of young Moroccan scientists and the latest technology, such as Africa’s most powerful supercomputer.

That supercomputer alone will help boost digital transformation according to Mohammed VI Polytechnic University. Its press release announced the new supercomputer could “solve African research problems in both academia and industry and create the next generation of computational scientists and digital entrepreneurs.”