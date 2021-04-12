Ramadan to Begin on Tuesday, April 13 in US

Several countries will celebrate Ramadan on Tuesday.

Rabat – Muslims in the US will celebrate the first day of Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13, according to astronomical calculations recognized by the Fiqh Council of North America.

The US council emphasized that it acknowledges astronomical calculations as “an acceptable Shar’i [legal method] for determining the beginning of Lunar months including the months of Ramadan and Shawwal.”

Based on the calculations, the US council emphasized that the first day of Ramadan 2021 is on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

The council also announced today, April 12, as the day when taraweeh prayers will start.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended the country’s congratulations today.

“I wish Muslims in the United States and around the world a month blessed with joy, peace, and prosperity,” the US official said in a tweet.

In a video, Blinken said: “From essential workers to healthcare professionals, Muslims have been on the frontline, united in service, faith and shared humanity.”

Last year, the US and Canada began Ramadan on April 24.

The previous Ramadan was unprecedented across the globe due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, which prevented millions of Muslims from performing taraweeh prayers in mosques.

This year, several countries allowed taraweeh prayers in mosques, while others tightened lockdown measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE allowed their citizens to perform taraweeh in mosques but with restrictions to avoid an increase in infections.

Other countries, including Morocco, imposed further restrictions as part of measures to combat the pandemic.

A few days before the start of Ramadan, Morocco announced its decision that it will maintain the night curfew during the holy month.

The North African country did not yet officially announce it will ban taraweeh this year, but the curfew will start before Al-Isha (night) prayers.

The night curfew runs from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.