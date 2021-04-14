Morocco Says Amnesty International Report Lacks Objectivity

The ministry said the NGO’s assessments regarding the situation of human rights in Morocco lack objectivity and supporting evidence.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministerial Delegate in Charge of Human Rights has slammed Amnesty International’s latest report on the state of human rights in Morocco, accusing it of “dubious” evidence, “fabricated data,” and “hostility” toward Moroccan authorities.

In response to the 2020-21 Amnesty International (AI) report, the ministry argued in a press release that the document’s section devoted to Morocco is additional evidence of AI’s “flawed” and “politically motivated” methodology.

The statement accuses Amnesty International of lacking objective criteria and supporting evidence to back up its allegations on the situation of human rights in Morocco.

According to Morocco’s human rights ministerial delegate, the NGO continues to rely on “unilateral narratives that reflect the viewpoint of the authorities of the report and their sources.” He said the report shows Amnesty is dismissive of, or not interested in, all the achievements and gains the country has made in the field of human rights.

Read also: State Department Human Rights Report Lists Western Sahara in Morocco

The statement also accuses the NGO of lacking neutrality and promoting “hostile political” claims that allege human rights violations in the southern provinces of Morocco.

It recalled that the UN peacekeeping operation in Western Sahara, MINURSO, is a mission with a mandate to monitor the ceasefire in accordance with Resolution 2548.

“The mission does not have the mandate to monitor human rights due to the absence of a special situation that calls for this,” the ministry argued.

The ministry also emphasized Amnesty International’s disregard for UN resolutions and the UN human rights system, which “have all recognized the functions and roles” of Morocco’s National Council for Human Rights and its regional committee’s operation in the region.

In its report, Amnesty appeared to take issue with Morocco’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying that the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus were needlessly heavy-handed.

The ministry said in response: “Moroccan authorities are surprised by the assessment that Amnesty International tried to promote regarding” the country’s state of emergency.

It also argued that the pandemic forced countries across the world to take similar measures as part of the preventive actions to address the pandemic and protect their citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Read also:Moroccan Interior Ministry Rejects Maati Monjib’s Claims Against Security Institutions

Morocco introduced the state of emergency in March 2020, and has been extending it as part of the government’s “proactive” actions to end the pandemic.

The state of emergency is running until May 10, with intensified lockdown measures that the government adopted amid fears over another wave of COVID-19 infections.

The measures have received applause from the international community, including from organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), and European Union.

The ministry also criticized Amnesty International’s approach in reporting on the cases of Moroccan journalists and activists who have had issues with authorities.

Amnesty, which has consistently condemned the arrest of some journalists and activists facing different charges, has notably accused Moroccan authorities of engaging in a witch hunt against critical journalists and other dissidents.

The NGO usually cites the case of Maati Monjib, a Moroccan academic and activist who left prison late last month on provisional release.

Morocco arrested Monjib last year for “money laundering,” which he denied.

With Amnesty insistently accusing Moroccan authorities of targeting Monjib and others for their activism and rights advocacy, the ministry’s statement noted that such cases are the preserve of the judiciary.

It also stressed that most of the cases mentioned in Amnesty’s report are still under judicial review, suggesting that the NGO’s criticism interferes with a legal procedure that has not been fully completed yet.