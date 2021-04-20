Morocco Maintains Flight Suspensions with 53 Countries

Passengers traveling from these countries via another country are also concerned.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced that the country will maintain flight suspensions with 53 countries as part of the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the new variants.

The National Airport Office posted the full list on its Facebook page.

The list includes countries worldwide. The flight suspensions cover the following European countries: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

In Australia, Morocco suspended flights with New Zealand and Australia.

Flight suspensions with African countries concern: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Libya, Mali, Mozambique, and South Africa.

In the Middle East, Morocco suspended flights with Kuwait, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Morocco also maintains flight suspensions with Argentina and Brazil. Passengers traveling from these countries through another country are also concerned, according to airport authorities.

The flight suspension is expected to end on May 24.

The measure is part of Morocco’s state of emergency, which has been running since March 2020. Morocco extended the state of emergency until May 10.

The decision to suspend flights and to extend the state of emergency is part of the country’s proactive measures, in response to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the new COVID-19 strains found in several regions.

The spread of the new variant resulted in the extension of the night curfew for the month of Ramadan.

The night curfew during Ramadan starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. every day.

The curfew caused the shutdown of many businesses that were traditionally operating at night during Ramadan, including cafes and restaurants.