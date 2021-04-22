King Mohammed VI Sends Sympathies to Chad Leader After Deby’s Death

King Mohammed VI reiterated his support for Chad’s recent presidential elections following the death of the late President Idriss Deby.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence after the death of Chad’s President Idriss Deby. The former president died on Monday, April 19, after rebels attacked him while visiting soldiers on the frontlines of battle in northern Chad.

The King shared his emotion after learning of the death of the former president while “defending the territorial integrity of his country,” Morocco’s state media reported. Additionally, he reiterated his support for the president’s recent election win, adding that he supports Mahamat Idriss Deby’s succession of his father.

Chad’s transition

The former lieutenant general assumed power as president of the Transitional Military Council (CMT) the day after his father’s death and will serve for 18 months.

After fighting in combat missions since 2009, Mahamat was appointed as head of the Directorate-General of Security Services of State Institutions (DGSSIE), which is Chad’s elite presidential guard.

The lieutenant general trained for combat in Chad as well as at France’s Lycee-Militaire in Aix-en-Provence.

Duties of the CMT include “the defense of our dear country in this situation of war against terrorism and the forces of evil in order to ensure the continuity of the State,” said the Chadian Military Council in its official statement after the president’s death.

The late President Idriss Deby served nearly 31 years and won his sixth term on April 11.

Controversy surrounded the recent election victory as opposition groups boycotted the president’s win margin of 79.3%.

The rebel group responsible for his death, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), attacked several poll sites on election day and the Chadian military engaged in several gun fights with rebels countrywide.

King Mohammed VI and President Idriss Deby have held close relations since Chad withdrew its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in March 2006.

Funeral services for the late president will take place on Friday and the King expressed optimism for Mahamat Idriss Deby’s competence in maintaining stability and security in the Sahelo-Saharan region.