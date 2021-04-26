Morocco Receives 500,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccines

China will supply Morocco with 10 million doses of vaccines by the end of May.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco has received a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm.

The new batch of COVID-19 vaccines, estimated at 500,000 doses, landed in Morocco today at 7:30 a.m., a Moroccan television channel reported.

The new batch of Sinopharm vaccines is part of the partnership agreement between Morocco and China.

The speaker of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, announced earlier this month that the country will supply Morocco with approximately 10 million doses of the vaccine.

Morocco is set to receive more batches of vaccines from China in May.

China delivered 2.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, excluding the most recent batch.

Morocco received a total of 9.5 million doses of vaccines, including 7 million from Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Morocco launched the vaccination campaign on January 28.

Since the start, Morocco vaccinated 4, 723, 635 people with the first dose.

Over 4,217, 485 received the second dose of the vaccine.

The country aims to vaccinate 80% of the population.

Initially, Morocco’s vaccination campaign covered medical staff aged 40 and over, security officers, local authorities, teachers aged 45+, and senior citizens aged 75 and above.

The current national campaign covers Moroccan citizens and residents aged 60 to 64, and people with chronic health conditions.

With the new expansion, the national campaign seeks to reach people aged between 55 to 60.