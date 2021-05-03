Spain Organizes Repatriation Ferry from Tangier for Citizens, Residents

Spread the love

Rabat – The Spanish embassy has announced an additional repatriation ferry, chartered by Trasmediterranea, departing from Tangier on May 5.



According to Trasmediterranea, the ferry will leave Tangier-Med for Algeciras, Spain, at 1 p.m. Moroccan time, on Wednesday, May 5. Spanish nationals, people with a Spanish residency permit, and people who have their “vehicles registered in the European Union” will be allowed to board the ferry.



The ferry company underlines that all passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test, “carried out in the previous seventy-two hours before arrival in Spain” to partake in the repatriation. The company will accept the common PCR tests, as well as the less-common TMA tests. Furthermore, the documents accrediting the test must be an original document, written in Spanish, English, French, or German, presented either in paper or electronic format. Children under six years old are exempt from getting tested.

The document must contain the traveler’s name, the number of their passport number or national identity document, the COVID-19 test date, and the consequent negative test result, as well as the “identification and contact details of the center that performs the analysis.”

For foot passengers, the ferry tickets will cost €37,95 (MAD 409) for adults, €22.75 (MAD 245) for minors, and €12.65 (MAD 136) for toddlers. Meanwhile, passage for cars will cost up to €189.75 (MAD 2,046) and for campervans and other heavy vehicles, up to €215.05 (MAD 2,319).

Since Moroccan authorities announced the suspension of flights with Spain on March 31, the European country has made marked efforts to repatriate its 3,000 citizens and residents stranded in Morocco.

There have been at least two ferries chartered by the Spanish shipping company Balearia, on April 4, and April 22. On the same afternoon as the initial ferry, additional 348 passengers flew from Casablanca to the Spanish capital Madrid, on a special flight chartered by the Iberia airline. While they originally planned to fly a 200-seater plane, but to speed up repatriation, the airline opted for the Airbus A350 instead, the company’s largest aircraft.