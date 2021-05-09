Spain Shirks Morocco’s Demands, Says Ghali Episode Should Not Affect Ties

Spain maintains that the hospitalization of the Polisario leader on Spanish soil is only for “humanitarian reasons” and should not be affecting relations with Morocco

Rabat – The Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has said that Spain has “nothing to add to what has been said” regarding the case of Polisario leader Brahim Ghali.

Europe Press reported the Spanish FM’s remarks, saying that she made the comments at a press conference during her visit to Paraguay. When asked about the Morocco-Spain relations amid recent developments, Laya suggested Madrid has already made its position clear on the Ghali episode and its relationship with Morocco.

Tension escalated between Spain and Morocco in the last few weeks due to Madrid’s decision to approve hosting Polisario’s leader Brahim Ghali for hospitalization.

Not only did Spain allow Ghali access to its trritories with a fake identity and passort, but it also turned a deaf ear on all charges and complaints victims filed against the Polisario chief, including rape, torture, forced disappearance, and kidnapping.

In its first official response last week Morocco called on Spain to provide a convincing explanation about the decision to host Ghali and the charges facing him in Spain.

The North African country translated Spain’s move as being against “the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness and which concerns a fundamental issue for the Moroccan people and its vital forces.”

“Why has the Spanish judiciary not yet reacted to the many complaints filed by the victims?” said the statement by Morocco’s foreign ministry.

The second Moroccan reaction came during an interview Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita gave to Spanish news agency EFE.

During the interview, Bourita explained that the current context will show whether Spain really considers Morocco as a strong partner or whether its statements regarding the bonds between the two countries are “just slogans.”

Observers saw Morocco’s responses to Spain’s attitude as “firm” and “strong.”

On Friday, Morocco issued yet another press release in which it accused Spain of being a “bad” partner and neighbor.

Spain has turned to different means to mitigate tensions with Morocco, with Laya first saying that her country’s decision to welcome Ghali was motivated by “humanitarian reasons” and that the Morocco-Spain cooperation should not be affected by the Ghali episode.

In her second attempt to reassure Morocco, Laya said that her country will not intervene if Spain’s judiciary summons Brahim Ghali for statement for the charges he is facing.

For Morocco, however, Spanish authorities’ decision not to notify their Moroccan counterparts of the arrival of the leader of the Polisario Front, is “not a simple omission, it is a premeditated act.”

NGOs and victims of Brahim Ghali have carried out several protests in Spain to denounce Spain’s inaction against the separatist leader.

Spanish news outlet La Razon reported earlier this week that Ghali wll be summoned to appear before the Spanish High Court following his discharge in June.

La Razon explained that Ghali is being treated for both COID-19 and stomach cancer, noting that he is currently unconscious and unable to make a statement.