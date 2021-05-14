Israel Continues Gaza City Bombardment Despite International Warnings

A growing number of countries and international institutions are calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine.

Rabat – The world is watching the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine unfold in Gaza, despite the resounding outcry from a growing number of countries and institutions. Governments around the Middle East are speaking out about the violence and international institutions, such as the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have joined as well.

Morocco sends aid to Gaza

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has condemned the ongoing violence in Palestine’s occupied territories. Morocco’s monarch released a statement emphasizing that the ongoing violence is only set to worsen, “reducing every chance of peace in the region.”

In response, Morocco will start dispatching emergency aid to the West Bank and Gaza in support of the people of Palestine. Morocco’s foreign ministry has been instructed to send 40 tonnes of basic food products, medical aid, as well as blankets for those affected by the spiraling conflict.

Calls for deescalation

The world’s top court warned of the possibility that renewed conflict will see war crimes committed again. The ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Benouda took to twitter, saying “I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute.”

With her remarks, Bensouda joined a long list of international diplomats who have called for an easing of tensions amid the rapidly escalating violence. On May 12, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described de-escalation as an “absolute must,” in order “to protect the lives of civilians that are now dying in totally unacceptable circumstances.”

Child victims

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric and Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland reiterated those concerns. In a tweet, Wennesland called on combatants to “stop the fire immediately,” while Dujarric reiterated that Guterres is “particularly appalled that children continue to be victims of violence.”

“We are on the brink of a full-scale war, in any war, children – all children – suffer first and suffer most,” said Henrietta Fore, executive director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Fore called on combatants to “protect all civilians, especially children, to spare essential civilian infrastructure from attacks, and to end violations against children.”

Continued bombardment

The densely populated city of Gaza is of particular concern for those fearful of a growing death toll among innocent civilians and particularly children. Despite a near universal call for de-escalation and mediation from the international community, the bombardment of Gaza City, home to two million people, continues.

Israel has deployed its army, airforce and navy to attack the city from all sides. Gunboats have fired at Gaza’s sparse agricultural land near the town of Beit Lahia while heavy artillery and tanks have shelled the city from across the border where thousands of Israeli troops are amassing.

Refugees flee UN facilities

Palestinian residents of Gaza have been fleeing the city, afraid of a seemingly inevitable land invasion that could soon see Israeli infantrymen and armored vehicles on the streets of the city.

Even those sheltering in UN-managed facilities and camps are on edge as previous conflicts have shown Israel’s defense forces to have little respect for the UN’s on-the-ground presence.

With the world holding its breath, there appears to be only one country that could instantly stop the coming onslaught. The UN security Council has been meeting to find a peaceful solution yet it has been blocked from issuing a statement on the matter by the US.

US involvement

The US continues to provide a diplomatic shield for Israel at the highest diplomatic levels, effectively hampering any effort to de-escalate the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel appears to view the Biden administration’s actions as a blank cheque to continue its disproportionate exercise of violence against Gaza and Palestine as a whole.

The US’ unwavering support for Israel has allowed it to continue its illegal settlement construction and land grabs in Palestinian neighborhoods. The Israeli strategy of continuous encroachment on Palestinian territory has led to the desparate and ineffective rocket attacks from the armed wing of Hamas, which Israel uses as justification for its coming invasion.

No end in sight

With the unspoken support of the US, Israel faces no true opposition. Israel is vastly superior militarily in comparison to Hamas’ ragtag opposition and diplomatically it is shielded from the efforts of the global community to bring a halt to the violence.

Without strong action from Washington, the conflict is likely to further escalate as rockets, shells, artillery fire and missiles continue to sail over the borders between Israel and Palestine. Only US President Joe Biden holds the power to pick up a phone and bring the violence to a stand still.

Without that phone call, residents of Gaza are facing a harrowing future as a militarily superior and diplomatically untouchable Israeli force descents upon them.