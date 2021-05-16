Morocco reportedly received 650,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of health has announced the decision to expand its vaccination campaign to include citizens between the ages of 45 and 50.

The ministry issued a press release today, calling on citizens to engage in the national campaign to achieve herd immunity.

Citizens within the target categories can send a text message to 1717 or visit www.liqahcorona.a to get their vaccination date and location.

The ministry also called on citizens to respect all preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The vaccinated population in Morocco reached 6,171, 437 people on May 16.

The number of people who already received the second doses of the vaccine reached 4,500,638.

The number of new COVID-19 cases are also remarkably decreasing. In the last 24 hours, Morocco recorded 127 cases.

No COVID-19-related death was reported in the 24 hours. The death toll reached 9,098.

Morocco also announced 297 recoveries. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 503,181.

The number of critical COVID-19 cases also declined to 211.

Casablanca-Settat region remains the first in terms of cases (73), followed by Marrakech-Safi (22), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10), and Souss-Massa (9).

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Tangier Tetouan-Al Hoceima reached seven cases in 27 hours, followed by Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (four cases), Beni-Mellal Khenifra (one case), Fez-Menes (one case).

With the new COVID-19 cases, Morocco now has a total of 514,944 cases.

Morocco reportedly received 650,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday. The new shipment aims to help the country achieve its goal of immunizing a considerable portion of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Morocco received over nine million of COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm.

China has pledged to send over 10 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccines in the coming weeks.

The shipment will contribute in helping Morocco boost its professed ambition of vaccinating 80% of its population.