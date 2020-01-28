Coronavirus: Chinese Ministry Opens Hotlines for Moroccans in Hubei

The phone numbers will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rabat – The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry has opened two hotlines to ensure assistance for Moroccans residing in Hubei province, the hard-hit region where coronavirus broke out in December 2019.

The Moroccan embassy announced the news in a statement on Monday.

The two numbers are 2787122256 and 02787811173. The hotlines will answer inquiries and provide necessary assistance throughout 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Chinese ministry informed Morocco’s embassy about the hotlines during a meeting held with the embassies and missions of international organizations accredited in Beijing.

Chinese authorities reassured that the Chinese government’s first priority is working to battle the spread of the epidemic.

“All necessary measures were taken to eradicate the virus and stop its spread,” the Chinese government said.

In addition to the Chinese ministry, the Moroccan diplomatic mission in Beijing also set up a crisis emergency telephone line for the members of the Moroccan community residing in China to monitor their situation.

Moroccans can reach out to the crisis unit, using these numbers +8618701156920/ +8615652198381, or the following email address: [email protected] in case of an emergency.

Yesterday the death toll jumped from 82 to 106 in China, with more than 4,515 cases confirmed.

Other countries also confirmed cases of coronavirus, including Germany, Canada, Australia, and France.

Concerned about its students in Hubei, Morocco has decided to repatriate the 100 citizens stuck in Wuhan, Hubei province. The majority are students.

The initiative under King Mohammed VI’s instructions received applause from Moroccan citizens abroad and in Morocco.

Hundreds of videos of the Moroccan students have gone viral, calling on the government and King Mohammed VI to intervene for their repatriation.