World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus a Global Health Emergency

The health organization denied that the decision is due to the alarming situation in China.

Rabat – The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (2019-nCov) a global health emergency as the epidemic continues to spread outside in and China.

“The main reason is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, making the announcement at a press conference in Geneva.

The WHO is concerned that the virus could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

The coronavirus outbreak is creating frustration across the world. At least 170 died in China, with the epidemic spreading across the country and not only the hard-hit region of Whan in Hubei province.

China also confirmed more than 7,000 cases of coronavirus.

The disease is also confirmed in other countries, such as France, the US, Canada, Germany, and Australia.