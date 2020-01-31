Morocco Denounces ‘Cynical Interventionism’ in Libya at AU Meeting

Morocco rejects any foreign intervention in Libya, maintaining its position on the crisis and calling for a political dialogue based on the Skhirat Agreement.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita has denounced the “cynical interventionism” of foreign parties in Libyan domestic affairs, noting that the 2015 Skhirat Agreement remains the only reference to solve the crisis.

Bourita made the statement at the eighth meeting of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, on Thursday, January 30, in the Congolese capital Brazzaville.

“The situation degenerates before our incredulous eyes, out of all control and to the detriment of all, to the detriment of the higher interest of the brotherly Libyan people, who suffer from it.”

Even the warring parties—the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA) based in Benghazi—suffer from the conflict, Bourita said, calling the two sides “basically as patriotic at each other.”

“What thrive in this chaos is only the schemes of those who find an opportunity to have a presence in such a place, by interfering in a region which is already facing many challenges,” he added.

Bourita’s statement alluded to Turkey’s decision earlier this month to send troops to Libya in support of the GNA.

Morocco “denounces in the strongest terms this cynical interventionism … which sows division and lives on it, which pretends to bridge the divide, but actively widens it,” continued the minister.

“Libya is capable of healing itself” without intervention, stressed Bourita, recounting Morocco’s position in four main points.

A realistic solution based on political dialogue

For Morocco, the only solution in Libya is one that takes into consideration the complexities of the Libyan context.

Bourita argued that Libya should not be the battleground for a global proxy war. “Libya is neither a field of experimentation nor an arena for struggles which are unrelated to the interest of the Libyan people,” he said.

Countries such as the UAE, Egypt, and Russia have sent arms to the LNA. On the other hand, the GNA, recognized by the UN and created after the Skhirat Agreement, has received weapons from Turkey.

Secondly, Morocco believes that the solution to the Libyan crisis should not be military but rather political. The kingdom calls for a “return to a political dialogue that is inclusive, structured, and [open],” reiterated Bourita.

Africa must support the UN

The third point of Morocco’s position is the need to support the United Nations’ efforts in Libya and the action of its envoy to the North African country, Ghassan Salame.

The Moroccan minister called on African states to contribute to these efforts, a comment that Egypt, as an LNA supporter, may reject.

“Africa cannot evolve on the fringes of a conflict that takes place inside it, as it cannot be satisfied to see some commiserations which convince no one, even though its interest is entirely in a solution which reconnects Libya to its pan-African role, and which prevents the serious risk of propagation,” stipulated Bourita.

Morocco has no agenda in Libya

Finally, the Moroccan official believes the Skhirat Agreement “is still a sufficiently flexible reference to face the new realities.”

Despite the ongoing conflict, Bourita called the Skhirat Agreement “a solution which puts an end not only to open hostilities but also to outdated rivalries,” saying the deal “helps unify the Libyan military forces.”

Morocco supports the agreement not just because it was made in Morocco. Bourita explained the “agreement is the fruit of long discussions between Libyan themselves and not the result of diplomatic meetings.”

Morocco “has no agenda in the Libyan conflict,” emphasized the minister. The kingdom “has only sincere regret to see it go on, and disinterested determination to see it progress towards its resolution.”

At the end of his speech, Bourita stressed the historical responsibility of Libyans to work together and rebuild their country instead of fighting each other.

“Africa can help bring back that serenity hampered by overlapping agendas that are foreign to the Libyan people,” concluded the diplomat.