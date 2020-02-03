Polisario, Stalemate of Western Sahara Dossier Will Cause Escalation

This is not the first time the Polisario Front has threatened war with Morocco.

Rabat – The Polisario Front’s “Ambassador” to Algeria, Abdelkader Omar Taleb, expressed hostility towards Morocco during a recent interview.

The representative of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) told Sputnik News that the continuation of the stalemate in the Western Sahara conflict may force Sahrawis to escalate tensions with Morocco.

“Sahrawis will use any means necessary to gain their freedom, including arms if all political solutions fail,” the Polisario member said.

Taleb was clear that war always remains an option, calling on Sahrawis to be ready to take up arms against Morocco should the need arise. The Polisario representative condemned the “inaction of the United Nations.”

Taleb also called out Morocco for “provocative moves” that could lead to “explosive situations.”

Morocco recently celebrated the opening of several diplomatic missions representing African states in its southern cities of Dakhla and Laayoune in Western Sahara.

While Morocco has hailed the opening of the consulates as a new era for Moroccan diplomacy, the Polisario sees it as an act of open hostility.

Taleb lamented the state of the UN-led peace process, adding that the impasse between the parties is, in part, due to the resignation of UN envoy Horst Kohler in May 2019.

Kohler managed to convene the four parties to the conflict (Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, and Polisario) in round table talks in Geneva.

The UN has not yet appointed a new envoy, maintaining that the search for Kholer’s replacement is ongoing.

During the interview, Taleb also spoke out against France for backing Morocco’s position on the conflict.

The Polisario member expressed satisfaction with the relations between Algeria and the breakaway group, thanking president Abdelmadjid Tebboune for his government’s “frank and clear position.”

The new president has been vocal about Algeria’s unbending position on the conflict, releasing a number of hostile statements to question the validity of the new diplomatic missions in Dakhla and Laayoune, and, by extension, Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern region.

Tebboune has called the Western Sahara conflict a question of “decolonization.”

On top of diplomatic backing, Algeria finances and provides arms for the breakaway group, who are holding thousands of Sahrawis in the Tindouf camps.

The threat from the Polisario Front is not the first of its kind. The breakaway group has repeatedly threatened to escalate tensions with Morocco.

The group has also threatened the UN since the adoption of Resolution 2494 to extend the mandate of the peacekeeping mission, or MINURSO, in Western Sahara in October 2019.

One of the group’s most recent moves came a month ago during the Africa Eco Race, when the movement threatened to disrupt the Monaco-Dakar rally.

The UN has repeatedly called on the Polisario to refrain from maneuvers that could destabilize the precarious status quo of the region.

As early as 2018, as per the text of UN resolution 2440, the Security Council told the Polisario in no uncertain terms to refrain from taking any action that might destabilize the region, or seek to change the status quo in the areas located east of Morocco’s defense wall, or Berm, and the buffer strip at Guerguerat.