Morocco Reaffirms Commitment to UN Climate Action

Since hosting the COP22 meeting in Marrakech in 2016, Morocco has emerged as one of the few countries making “commendable” steps in adopting environmentally-friendly policies.

Rabat – At the Group of Friends on Climate meeting in New York on February 3, Morocco reiterated its commitment to pursuing sustainable solutions amid the global climate crisis.

Morocco and France co-chaired the meeting, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres led the discussion.

“COP25 was a disappointment,” Guterres stated in his opening address. “At COP26, we simply cannot afford another reversal.”

The Secretary-General explained that UN member states must work towards achieving fair globalization, boosting economic growth, and building peaceful societies in the new decade.

Guterres outlined the UN’s primary sustainable development goals: Phasing out coal, taxing carbon emissions, and ending subsidies for fossil fuels.

“We must do everything we can to increase the number of private banks that align with net-zero emission commitments by 2050, and incorporate climate risk and carbon pricing in their investments,” Guterres added.

“2020 will be a make it-or-break it year for climate action.”

Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, argued that the climate crisis has become “more serious and more obvious” and that “there is little margin for error” in taking decisive climate action.

“On the one hand, there is no doubt that we are in a better position since the climate agenda that needs to be addressed is much clearer and the objectives much more coherent and ambitious,” Hilale continued.

“On the other hand, we have lost decades of opportunities to facilitate the path to sustainable development and climate action.”

Hilale lamented the outcome of COP 25 in December 2019, regretted that “member states have failed to agree on directions for markets to move towards a new global carbon tax system that would help reduce emissions.”

The Moroccan official maintained that UN members must revisit the issue of carbon emissions at COP 26 in November 2020.

Hilale reiterated Morocco’s national commitment to “accelerate the energy transition and intensify climate action today and in the years to come.”

