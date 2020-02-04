Minister: Five Suspected Cases in Morocco Were Not Coronavirus

Fear mounted in Morocco after the arrival of a flight carrying 167 Moroccans from the hard-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.

Rabat – Minister of Human Rights Mustapha Ramid affirmed on Monday that no cases of coronavirus “2019-nCOV” have been detected in Morocco.

During a weekly parliament session for questions at the House of Representatives, the minister answered inquiries regarding the arrival of a flight carrying 167 Moroccans from Wuhan on Sunday, amid fears of an outbreak in Morocco.

The minister said that national and epidemiological surveillance has investigated five suspected cases. However, medical tests for coronavirus yielded negative results in all patients.

He said that among the five cases, three of them have seasonal flu.

All preventive measures have been put in place to avoid any risk of the spread of the disease, in accordance with royal instructions, the minister explained.

Staff from the Ministry of Health, the Royal Gendarmerie, and medical services from the military are part of a commission to ensure the safety of the repatriated citizens from Wuhan.

Preventive measures are also in place in China to support Moroccans residing in the Asian country.

Morocco has also implemented a health surveillance system at all crossing points, including airports and ports.

“All passengers from China via direct or indirect flights are subject to control by thermal cameras,” the minister said.

Morocco also launched a training program for health executives at regional and provincial levels to ensure monitoring of the global emergency condition.

“A list of hospitals dedicated to the reception of potential cases was also established, while means of protection were made available to regions and provinces,” the minister added.

Director of epidemiology and control against diseases at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Youbi announced that all of the Moroccans who arrived from Wuhan are in very good health.

China’s government recently released the latest number of fatalities from the virus now standing at 42.

China also admitted to facing “shortcomings and difficulties” in dealing with flu-like infection, Al Jazeera reported.

Around 20,438 cases have been confirmed to have the disease in China.