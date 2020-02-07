Jerusalem Archbishop Thanks King Mohammed VI for Efforts to Defend Palestine

The statement followed several other similar sentiments from Palestinian officials who thanked Morocco and King Mohammed VI for their steadfast position.

Rabat – Archbishop of Jerusalem‘s Greek Orthodox Church, Atallah Hanna commended the efforts of King Mohammed VI to defend the legitimate rights of Palestinian people.

The Archbishop told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that King Mohammed VI has played an important role in defending and supporting the Palestinian cause.

He noted King Mohammed VI’s efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and preserve the civilizational identity of the holy city.

For Hanna, the King has continued to “defend the Palestinian people and to support our just cause at the various international fora, in particular with regard to the status of Al Quds and the preservation of its civilizational identity against Israeli attempts to alter its characteristics.”

The Archbishop also rejected the US' Middle East Peace Plan, emphasizing the need for unity and solidarity.

“Our unity is our strength which will allow us to face this conspiracy against the most just cause in the recent history of humanity,” he said.

The statement echoes remarks from other Palestinian officials and public figures, who appreciate Morocco’s efforts to help find a solution to the conflict.

The Secretary-General of Jerusalem National People’s Congress, Bilal En-netcha said on Thursday that Morocco remains the main supporter of the Palestinian cause and has “consistently backed the issue.”

The adviser to the Palestinian president on religious affairs and relations with Islamic countries, Mahmoud al-Habbash, shared the same vision.

“Morocco’s positions have been constant in favor of this cause that it has always defended [Palestine] in international and regional fora,” he told MAP on Wednesday.