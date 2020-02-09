The UK will be the guest of honor at SIAM 2020.

Rabat – The 15th International Exhibition of Agriculture in Morocco (SIAM) will take place in Meknes from April 14 to 19 under the “high patronage” of King Mohammed VI.

The UK will be the event’s guest of honor, according to a press release from the organizers, and a total of 65 countries will be represented in exhibitions.

The decision to position the UK as SIAM 2020’s guest of honor is a nod to the flourishing bilateral ties between Morocco and the UK. Relations between the two partners are experiencing positive growth, with the UK being Morocco’s 7th top agricultural importer and 11th top agricultural exporter.

With its agricultural production amounting to €27.8 billion in 2017, the UK holds almost 11% of the European agrifood market share.

The leading European producer of sheep and goats, the UK is also the third-largest producer of cereals, milk, and livestock in Europe.

SIAM 2020 invites high-level speakers to participate in 40 conferences and meet with agricultural operators under the theme “Moroccan agriculture in the era of digital innovation.” Organizers say this year’s theme is a response to the global digitalization of economies.

In the agricultural field, digitalization improves productivity, traceability, and marketing. Digitalization also promotes social and financial inclusion in rural areas thanks to accessible banking and financial services.

The digital transformation of the agricultural sector constitutes a tool for good governance of agricultural strategies. It also optimizes and accelerates information-sharing and the development of monitoring and decision-making tools.

The SIAM 2020 venue offers 32.5 hectares of exhibition space for 1,400 exhibitors and 900,000 expected visitors, the source added. Additionally, a business lunch space will allow agricultural operators to discuss business opportunities with other attendees and speakers.

SIAM 2020 expects 400 business meetings and around 50 signed agreements. Since its inauguration in 2006, SIAM has positioned itself over the years as a showcase for the agricultural sector while being an extraordinary meeting and business platform for the world’s agricultural operators. Its position as one of the biggest agriculture-themed international meetings swells with each annual gathering.

SIAM 2019 welcomed 1,365 exhibitors and 850,000 visitors. With 60 countries present including 22 African countries, 16 European, 8 American, 13 Asian and 1 Oceanian country, SIAM 2019 contributed to the influence of agriculture and the national agro-food industry both regionally and with its continental and international partners.

SIAM 2019 generated more than 200 business meetings and hosted 42 convention signatures and 35 conferences.