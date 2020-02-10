Danny Jordan angered the South African government when he promised to support Morocco’s 2020 World Cup bid.

Rabat – President of the Football Federation of South Africa (SAFA) Danny Jordaan has commended the work of Morocco’s government in developing the country’s football infrastructure.

Jordaan, according to IOL, shared praise Morocco’s Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat, emphasizing that all African states should replicate what Morocco has done.

“The Mohammed VI Complex is an extraordinary facility, the (Moroccan) government invested millions of US dollars in this project, you can see the quality of the project – the stand-alone hotel,” Jordaan said.

The complex includes several sports facilities, including four natural turf grass football grounds, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a beach soccer field.

Jordaan, who is also the vice president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), recalled FIFA’s plans to boost African football. He said that facilities are necessary for an environment conducive to sports’ development.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently said that he hopes to “project African football to the top of the world.”

“We have been talking about the development of African football for many years. Pelé once said that an African team would win the FIFA World Cup, but this hasn’t happened and it seems we are not making progress. Today must be the day we turn that page,” said Infantino.

In addition to his congratulatory statement on Morocco’s infrastructure, in 2018 the president of SAFA vowed to “personally lobby” Africa’s football leaders to vote for Morocco for Morocco’s 2026 World Cup.

“It is an old myth that Africa doesn’t have the capacity and naysayers should stop using the political argument. Africa hosted the best FIFA World Cup ever and with good support, Morocco can emulate South Africa,” said the SAFA president.

The statement, however, angered the South African government due to its opposition toMorocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Former South African Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa said in 2018 that it is “an obligation for sporting bodies to understand what the country’s agenda is.”

“We are very clear that we cannot support Morocco,” the South African official said.