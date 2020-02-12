Morocco to Train Senegal, Mali in Housing Management

With its ongoing titanic urban development projects, Morocco is considered a continental leader in the fields of infrastructure and housing.

Rabat – Morocco has signed two cooperation agreements with Senegal and Mali to strengthen partnerships in the fields of housing and urban planning.

The signing ceremony took place at the 10th World Urban Forum (WUF), organized by UN-Habitat in Abu Dhabi, UAE, between February 8-13.

Morocco’s Minister of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing, and Urban Policy, Nouzha Bouchareb signed the first agreement with Senegal’s Minister of Town Planning, Housing, and Public Hygiene, Abdou Karim Fofana.

The agreement aims to develop bilateral cooperation in the sectors of spatial planning, town planning, housing, and urban policy.

Under the agreement, the two parties will carry out projects in the promotion of social housing and urban planning. Morocco will also provide organizational support to the Senegalese ministry.

The second agreement, signed by the Moroccan minister and Mali’s Minister of Housing, Urban Planning, and Social Housing, Hama Ould Sidi Mohamed Arbi, aims to provide training to Malian executives and officials, based on the Moroccan expertise.

Morocco’s South-South policy

The signing of the agreements is part of Morocco’s support to efforts made by African countries in the housing sector, Bouchareb told the press.

The minister called for developing innovative solutions to fund housing programs, taking into account the local and regional characteristics of African countries.

Several officials attended the signing ceremony, including the Moroccan ambassador to Kenya and permanent representative of Morocco to UN-Habitat and UN Environment Programme, El Mokhtar Ghambou.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese and Malian ministers welcomed Morocco’s experience in housing, describing it as “a model to be followed for African countries to develop this sector and meet the growing demand for housing.”

The World Urban Forum

The WUF is a meeting established in 2001 by the UN to address the issue of rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change, and policies.

The event aims to promote sustainable urbanization and to offer a platform for participants to exchange their practices and policies in the field. It also seeks to promote cooperation between participants.

Around 168 countries are taking part in the 10th WUF, including Morocco. Minister Bouchareb is leading the Moroccan delegation at the event.

UN recognizes Morocco’s leadership

Earlier this week, UN-Habitat executive director Maimunah Mohd Sharif commended the leadership of Morocco in the field of housing during her talks with Bouchareb.

Meanwhile, Bouchareb underscored the importance of cooperation with UN-Habitat, especially in the fight against precariousness in rural areas.

The minister also emphasized the importance of celebrating the World Habitat Day on October 5 and the World Cities Day on October 31.