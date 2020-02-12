The meeting is part of the CSMD’s sessions with various Moroccan institutions to hear feedback on and receive contributions to the new development model.

Rabat – The Special Commission on the Development Model (CSMD) met with representatives of the Moroccan employers’ association (CGEM) on Tuesday in Rabat to listen to their vision fpr the new development model.

CGEM chairman Chakib Alj represented the employers’ association at the meeting.

The meeting is part of the CSMD’s sessions with various Moroccan institutions to hear feedback on and receive contributions to the new development model.

The open sessions aim to effectively shape Morocco’s development model.

The CSMD also announced on December 23, 2019, that it will set up a digital platform to receive and collect contributions and ideas from citizens in order to enrich the Moroccan development discussion.

King Mohammed VI established the special commission for Morocco’s new development model last year, appointing Moroccan Ambassador to France Chakib Benmoussa as the chair on November 19.

The development model commission includes 35 experts with diverse academic and professional backgrounds. The members possess important knowledge of Moroccan society in addition to political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental expertise.

According to a statement from the royal cabinet, the commission mobilizes Moroccan competences working both in Morocco and abroad, active and engaged in the public, private, and civil society sectors.

In his speech on Throne Day in July 2019, the King announced, “I expect the committee to be totally impartial and objective, and to report on facts as they are on the ground, however harsh or painful they may be. And when proposing solutions, I want it to be daring and innovative.’’

Throughout its mission, the commission will work within the framework of a participatory and inclusive approach to promote a larger involvement.