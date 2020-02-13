Western Sahara: Speaker of Latin American Parliament Backs UN Efforts

The official may work towards harnessing Latin American support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

Rabat – Speaker of the Latin American Parliament Jorge Pizarro Estéban Soto expressed his support for the UN-led political process in Western Sahara during an official visit to Morocco.

After meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita yesterday, Pizarro stressed that his visit to Rabat was an opportunity to learn about the UN-led political process in Western Sahara that aims to find an agreed-upon and mutually acceptable solution to end the conflict.

The meeting, Pizarro continued, enlightened the Latin American parliamentary delegation of Morocco’s efforts to secure international cooperation and boost political, economic, and cultural relations between Latin America and the North African country.

Pizarro, a Chilean senator, commended the excellent relations between the Latin American Parliament and Morocco’s legislative body.

The speaker’s meeting with Bourita comes a week after the Morocco-Chile friendship group met in Rabat to discuss the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting bilateral relations.

The president of the bilateral parliamentary friendship group at the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, Gonzalo Fuenzalida, commended the quality of relations between Chile and Morocco.

Fuenzalida stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in consolidating bilateral relations to serve the common interests of Rabat and Santiago.

He also expressed satisfaction with his visit to Laayoune, southern Morocco, on January 28, as part of a Chilean delegation. Fuenzalida said that this trip affirmed his perception of Morocco’s role in preserving stability and development in the region.

The president of the Chilean Senate, Jaime Quintana, reiterated his country’s support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, presented to the UN in 2007, while in Laayoune.

“We have been supporting for two years the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco to end the conflict over the Sahara,” Quintana said during the meeting with the governor of the Laayoune province, Abdesslam Bekrat.

Morocco and Chile have long enjoyed warm relations and have cooperated in the economic, cultural, and political realms for several years.

As bilateralism continues to flourish, Chile may be the first South American country to inaugurate a diplomatic representation in Western Sahara.