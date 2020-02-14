New Book Urges Maghreb, Europe Dialogue on Socio-cultural, Immigration Issues

A new book, edited by Morocco University researcher Moha Ennaji, hopes to shed light on the complex issues that arise with the mixing of cultures between two very different regions.

Rabat – A book, released in June of 2019 and entitled “The Maghreb-Europe Paradigm: Migration, Gender and Cultural Dialogue,” sheds light on the interplay between Europe and the Maghreb, touching on such topics as migration, gender, and culture, particularly as they relate to the trend of immigration from the Maghreb region to Europe.

The book, published by Cambridge Scholars Publishing in June 2019, examines the effects brought by the trend of Maghrebi migration toward Europe, as well as the historical, sociological, and comparative factors that have characterized it.

Among the topics covered in the book are: Women and migration, cultural integration issues, religion, and the literature shared among ‘Maghrebi Muslim diaspora.’

While many books have been written on the topic of Maghrebi migration to Europe, “The Maghreb-Europe Paradigm” delves into the numerous dimensions and far reaches of the issue, along with the various approaches that can be taken toward analysis. The book seeks to offer strategies and alternatives to promote intercultural dialogue, which the authors suspect could lead to a mutual understanding between North African and European countries.

The strengthening of tolerance toward democracy is another goal explored in the text. A constant movement and intermixing of various cultures between the Maghreb and Europe has the effect of prohibiting the rigidity of cultural identities, perpetuated through various mediums, whether physical interaction, literature, verbal discourse, and beyond.

Both Moroccan and international academics contributed to the book, with notable input from Mehdi Lahlou, Johan Goud, Marjo Buitelaar, Mohamed Laghzaoui, Abdeslam Jamai, Nabil Cherni, Zahia Smail Salhi, Abdelkader Benali, Jilali Elkoudia, Fatima Sadiqi, Michiel Leezenburg, and Moha Ennaji.