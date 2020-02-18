CHAN 2020: Morocco to play Rwanda, Uganda, Togo in Group C

Rabat – The organizers of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) yesterday announced the groupings for the 2020 tournament following a drawing ceremony in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Morocco’s national team will play in group C, facing Rwanda, Uganda, and Togo in the first round.

Meanwhile, Cameroon will play the opening match of the tournament on April 4 against Zimbabwe, both in Group A.

Morocco, who won the competition in 2018, qualified for CHAN 2020 after beating Algeria (3-0) on home ground in the qualifiers.

The national team’s coach Houcine Ammouta, who led Morocco to win CHAN 2018, summoned the 27 selected players from the Moroccan league into training sessions from 10 to 13 February to prepare for the tournament.