German Filmmaker Faces 20 Year Prison Sentence for Flare Gun Possession in Morocco

Moroccan authorities initially arrested Stefan for his possession of an illegal drone.

Rabat – A German filmmaker and photographer named Stefan Bremer may be facing up to 20 years in prison for possession of a flare gun in Morocco if authorities find that he could have used it as a deadly weapon.

Moroccan authorities arrested Bremer last month while he was on a research trip to the North African country with his brother, Martin.

Martin told German news outlet Rbb 24 that he departed Morocco for Germany a few days before his brother.

Stefan planned to take a ferry to France on January 25, but border security found an illegal drone in Stefan’s luggage and took him into custody.

Authorities also found a flare gun in Stefan’s luggage, but the 29-year-old needed it in case of an emergency during his solo travels and had the necessary permits.

However, Moroccan police are now investigating the possibility that Stefan could have used the flare gun as a deadly weapon. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

A flare gun, also known as a signal pistol, is a handgun that discharges flares. Flare guns are most often used to make distress signals. Although a flare gun can be used as a deadly weapon, that is not its intended function.

Martin told Rbb 24 that his brother is in custody in a room with eleven other inmates and can only call his family for a few minutes, twice a week.

Stefan’s first hearing took place in Rabat on February 12, according to the outlet. The next hearing will occur on March 4.