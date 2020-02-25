Astronomer: April 25 is 1st Day of Ramadan in Morocco

Moroccans will fast for only 29 days, while the holy month will last 30 days in Saudi Arabia, according to the astronomer.

Rabat – Moroccan astronomer Hicham El Aissaoui has shared his calculations to predict the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Morocco.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the astronomer said that the first day of Ramadan will be on April 25.

El Aissaoui estimates the number of days that Moroccans will fast at 29, while Saudi Arabia will fast for 30 days.

The astronomer said Eid El Fitr, the day when Muslims break the fast, will take place on May 24 in Morocco. This year, Moroccan people will celebrate the feast day on the same day as Saudis, the astronomer said.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and perform extra prayers called Tarawih after evening prayers.

El Aissaoui’s calculations are similar to those of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Kazakhstan. The administration Muslims will celebrate the first day of the holy month on April 25.

Last month, MWN contacted renowned Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani to learn if it is possible to make astronomy calculations about the holy month such a long time before it begins.

Al Ifrani, whose previous calculations have all been spot on, said: “It is still too early to make such calculations.

In 2019, Morocco celebrated the first day of Ramadan on May 7. Eid Al Fitr was on June 5. Saudi Arabia celebrated the first day of Ramadan on May 6.