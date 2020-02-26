Mohammed VI Academy Places Fourth After Narrow Losses to PSG, Real Madrid

Rabat – The Mohammed VI Football Academy has placed fourth in the prestigious Under-17 Alkass International Cup, after losing the third-place match against Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) on Monday.

The talented Moroccans representing Mohammed VI Academy had a good shot at grabbing a bronze medal as the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

The match was decided by a penalty shoot-out, with PSG coming out on top to claim the third place.

Despite the defeat, the Moroccan team made history as they became the first Moroccan club to play in a medal-place match in the Alkass International Cup.

Football scouts from across the globe followed the Moroccan prospects closely during the tournament, as the youngsters proved that they are able to compete against some of the best talents in the world.

The Mohammed VI Academy was close to reaching the final but lost the semi-final on Saturday to the best team of the tournament, Real Madrid.

Before the semi-final against Real Madrid, Moroccan football hero Mbark Boussoufa visited the Mohammed VI academy players in an effort to boost the morale of the team.

Following the visit, the young Moroccan talents impressed scouts by drawing 1-1 full-time against the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid won the semi-final against Mohammed VI Academy on penalties, going on to win the whole tournament after they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

King Mohammed VI inaugurated the football academy in 2009. The Mohammed VI Academy provides intensive football training and school education to Moroccan young players destined to be the next generation of Moroccan footballers.

Moroccan national team players Youssef En-Nesyri and Hamza Mendyl are graduates of the academy.