Death Toll from COVID-19 Reaches 2,772, With 81,244 Confirmed Cases

As the spread of the novel Coronavirus slowed down in mainland China, other countries outside Asia have been hit by the COVID-19, despite heightened safety measures to contain it.

Rabat – The COVID-19 continues to claim lives and contaminate more people, mainly in Iran where 19 deaths have been reported to date, while cases of infection reached 139.

Italy, the second most severely-hit country outside Asia, reported 12 deaths and infection cases rose to 374, the highest in Europe.

At the European level, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Croatia, and Greece all recorded one confirmed case, with no deaths reported.

The UK reported 13 confirmed cases with no deaths, Germany (18 confirmed cases, no deaths), Austria (2 confirmed cases, no deaths), Spain (7 confirmed cases, no deaths), while France recorded 17 confirmed cases with two confirmed deaths.

In the MENA region, authorities reported one confirmed case in Algeria and one in Egypt, with no deaths. Both Lebanon and Israel recorded two confirmed cases, with no deaths.

Iraq recorded five confirmed cases with no deaths, Kuwait (25 confirmed cases, no deaths), UAE (13 confirmed cases, no deaths), and Oman (four confirmed cases, no deaths).

The virus spread widely on the Asian continent, with 78,064 confirmed cases in China and 2,715 deaths. South Korea is the second hardest-hit Asian country with 1,261 cases and 12 deaths.

Hong Kong reported 91 confirmed cases and two deaths, along with the Philippines where there are three confirmed cases, and one fatality.

The virus spread widely in Asia, hitting Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India with no reported deaths.

Japan is the third most-hit Asian country with 164 confirmed cases and 4 deaths, in addition to 691 confirmed cases and 4 reported deaths on a Cruise ship (Diamond Princess) docked in the port of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city.

The luxury ship which had onboard 2,670 passengers and 1,100 crew members has been under quarantine since February 3. Japanese health authorities allowed a number of crew members and passengers to disembark after being tested negative for the COVID-19.

In total, a number of 81,244 confirmed cases are reported worldwide, with 2,772 reported deaths as per Wednesday, February 26.

Data shared by health authorities worldwide shows the majority of people who died from the epidemic were either elderly or had pre-existing medical conditions.