RNI Party Denies Resignation of President Akhannouch

Last week, several news outlets shared rumors about the resignation of Aziz Akhannouch, who aspires to become Head of Government, from his political party.

Rabat – The National Rally of Independents (RNI) party has denied the rumors about the resignation of the party’s president, Aziz Akhannouch.

Member of the party’s political bureau, Hassan Benomar, and the party’s regional coordinator in Fez-Meknes, Mohamed Chouki, denied the rumors on Saturday, February 29, during a party meeting.

In the previous week, several Moroccan news outlets shared rumors that the RNI President and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Aziz Akhannouch had given up his leadership position at the party.

The rumors aimed to disrupt the party, its dynamism, and its success in restoring Moroccan citizens’ confidence, said the party members.

“No one can stop the president and members of the political bureau from practicing political action, and no one can stop the party from playing its roles in framing citizens and serving the country,” said Benomar during the meeting in the city of El Hajeb, around 30 kilometers south of Meknes.

Benomar stressed that nothing can affect the party and Akhannouch’s momentum, describing the president as a “patriotic” citizen “coming from a patriotic family.”

Akhannouch continues in his great efforts to lead the party and serve Morocco’s interests before anyone else’s, praised Benomar.

Meanwhile, the regional coordinator of the party said that the RNI is targeted in a “propagandist campaign” aiming to disseminate confusion.

President Akhannouch continues to carry out his duties at the party with the same dynamism, ensured Chouki.

The rumors about Akhannouch’s resignation began to circulate just days after King Mohammed VI ordered to suspend the construction works of several projects in the Taghazout Bay resort in Agadir for violations of regulations set out in the contract.

Akwa Group, owned by Akhannouch, is an important shareholder in the touristic projects.

The RNI is a liberal party founded in 1978 by Ahmed Osman, Morocco’s Prime Minister between 1972 and 1979, and brother-in-law of late King Hassan II.

The party currently holds 37 seats out of 395 at the House of Representatives, ranking fourth by the number of seats. It also has 8 seats out of 120 at the House of Councillors, making it the fifth most represented party.

Akhannouch first joined the party in 2007 before leaving it in 2012. He then rejoined the RNI in 2016 as president.

The politician has been the Minister of Agriculture since 2007. He also assumed the position of interim Minister of Economy and Finance between 2013 and 2018.

Akhannouch has expressed his aspirations to become Head of Government in the upcoming 2021 elections on several occasions.