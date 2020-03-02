Saudi Arabia already announced its decision to cancel the Umrah pilgrimage, fearing an outbreak of the virus in the country.

Rabat – Saudi Arabia confirmed its first coronavirus case (COVID-19) on Monday, March 2.

State media reported that a Saudi national traveling from Iran through Bahrain carried the virus.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced its decision to suspend the Umrah pilgrimage temporarily, fearing the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Several countries, including Morocco, lauded the decision of Saudi Arabia.

Coronavirus has already spread in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain and the UAE.

UAE reported 21 cases of the coronavirus. No fatalities were recorded, however, in Kuwait, health authorities confirmed the infection of 56 people.

Jordan and Tunisia also reported their first cases today.

In Algeria, two cases also tested positive, health officials said on Monday.

Around 2,100 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 18 of the EU States, CNBC reported.