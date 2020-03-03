Ciara Renee on Becoming the New Elsa in Disney’s ‘Frozen’ on Broadway

Ciara sat down with Morocco World News to talk about stepping into the starring role.

Rabat – American actress and musician Ciara Renee is making waves in the entertainment industry as the multiracial star of Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway.

The actress is no stranger to the stage, and her role as Elsa is not her only feat—or even her biggest role.

Mere months after earning her college degree in musical theater, Ciara made her Broadway debut in September 2013 at New York City’s Neil Simon Theatre starring as The Witch in “Big Fish.”

A year later, Ciara captured the lead role in the Tony Award-winning musical “Pippin.”

Ciara also has roles in off-Broadway productions such as “Tick, Tick,…Boom!” (2016) under her belt, and in the summer of 2017, she starred as Mary Magdalene in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” at The Muny in St. Louis, Missouri.

Now, she is the star of the Broadway musical adaptation of Frozen, the second-highest-grossing animated movie in history—second only to “Frozen 2.”

Frozen has been in production since 2018, with Canadian actress and Broadway star Caissie Levy starring as Elsa.

Levy left big shoes to fill, but Ciara proved herself to be the perfect choice.

Ciara sat down with Morocco World News to talk about stepping into the starring role and becoming the “New Elsa.”