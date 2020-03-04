Fake News Morocco to Cut Down Drinking Water Supply Due to Drought

In the last couple of days, a falsified document has circulated on social media suggesting that authorities intend to reduce the supply of drinking water to Moroccan homes because of drought.

Rabat – The National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) has denied rumors that it intends to take preventive measures ahead of the drought by reducing the supply of drinking water to Moroccan homes.

The ONEE issued a press release on Wednesday, March 4, denying the rumors and denouncing those responsible for sharing them.

Rumors about upcoming cut-offs of the drinking water supply for several hours of the day circulated on social media.

The rumors appeared in the form of a fake notice from the ONEE’s water department (ONEP), announcing that the office is taking measures to save water in light of the lack of rain in Morocco.

According to the falsified document, the water office plans to cut off the supply of drinking water between 3 p.m and 6 p.m. and between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. every day, starting at the end of March.

The false notice bears the national water office’s logo and stamp. However, the document is easily identifiable as a forgery since it is not formatted properly and does not include a date.

The ONEE decided to intervene and put an end to the misinformation campaign, affirming that the drinking water supply will continue regularly without any change.

The office concluded its statement by recalling its right to resort to legal action to counter this type of rumors and fake news.