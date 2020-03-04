CAF Appoints Moroccan Abdelmounaim Bah as Acting Secretary General

Bah will remain in office until the next meeting of the Executive Committee.

Rabat – The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced yesterday that it has appointed Moroccan Abdelmounaim Bah as acting secretary general of the continental body.

Bah is filling the position of Mouad Hajji, who resigned on Monday, February 2, for “personal reasons.”

After receiving Hajji’s letter of resignation, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad called on the body’s Emergency Committee to meet as soon as possible to appoint an acting general secretary.

“During a consultation of the Emergency Committee, the African Football Confederation (CAF) unanimously approved the appointment of Abdelmounaim Bah, commercial director, to the position of Acting Secretary General,” CAF wrote in a press release.

“All of the members have full confidence in Abdelmounaim Bah given the qualities he displayed since his arrival at the African Football Confederation, especially during the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt,” the source added.

Bah will remain in office until the next meeting of the Executive Committee. He will also continue to serve as CAF’s commercial director, a position he has held since June 2018.