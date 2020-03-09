How to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 in Moroccan Workplaces

The national awareness campaign against the novel coronavirus is targeting all establishments, from homes and schools to companies.

Rabat – Amid the growing fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Morocco, the General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses (CGEM) joined the national awareness campaign, issuing a list of recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace.

The CGEM published the document on Sunday, March 8, encouraging Moroccan companies and employers to mobilize to deal with the epidemic and mitigate its impact on the economy.

The list of recommendations to avoid any risk of contamination includes:

Avoiding shaking hands with colleagues.

Avoiding meetings of more than 10 people in confined spaces.

Washing hands regularly with soap and water or using hand sanitizers if a water source is not available.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoiding close contact with people and keeping a distance of at least one meter from them, especially if they cough, sneeze, or show signs of fever.

Covering the mouth and nose with a tissue and immediately disposing of it in a closed bin.

Reporting any travel abroad to the company’s human resources department.

Consulting a doctor if COVID-19 symptoms appear.

The CGEM advised calling the Ministry of Health’s toll-free telephone number, 0801004747, with any concerns.

The confederation is currently working with the Moroccan government to develop a list of preventive measures to be taken in each economic sector, the statement added.

“During a working meeting between the CGEM and the government, last Friday, it was decided to create a Strategic Monitoring Committee to quickly identify the needed measures,” it reads.

The CGEM is also set to organize emergency meetings with its regional divisions in the upcoming days.

Despite having confirmed only two cases of COVID-19, Moroccan authorities are taking several preventive measures to avoid a major outbreak.

Earlier this month, the government banned all gatherings of 1,000+ people in confined spaces. As a result, several international events have been canceled or postponed.

The preventive measures have proved efficient thus far. On Friday, March 6, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani and Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb assured that the COVID-19 situation in Morocco remains under control.