The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in 2016 with the objective of enhancing technical cooperation.

Rabat – The Moroccan Minister of Equipment, Abdelkader Amara, is on an official visit to Budapest, Hungary, where he will discuss means to strengthen bilateral cooperation in water management and road infrastructure.

The working visit began Monday, March 9, and will wrap up on Wednesday, March 11.

Amara is accompanied by a delegation of Moroccan experts in the fields of water and logistics, as well as representatives of water basin agencies.

The Moroccan delegation will meet with Hungarian officials and representatives of the water and infrastructure sectors.

The meetings fall under an agreement Morocco and Hungary signed on October 5, 1990, that aims to exchange expertise and technological research. In particular, the agreement encourages cooperation in water management, protection against floods and drought, and innovation in transport and road safety.

Amara’s working visit follows a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries to enhance technical cooperation.

Morocco and Hungary have linked many cooperation agreements in the past in various fields including academic and scientific research.

On November 25, 2019, the two countries signed an MoU that will allow 35 students from Hungary to attend university in Morocco for 10 months in order to learn Arabic.

The MoU also allows Moroccan students to study the Hungarian language and culture in higher education institutes.

As Morocco works to boost its infrastructure capabilities, international actors have stepped in to facilitate development projects.

On June 19, 2019, Amara joined Morocco’s Minister of Finance, Mohamed Benchaaboun, in signing an agreement with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to borrow $239 million to boost Morocco’s infrastructure projects.

Morocco has earned international recognition for its recent infrastructure development.

The Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service, Ian Steff, praised Morocco’s major achievements in the field of water, stressing that the national plan for drinking water and irrigation 2020-2027 is a model for the world.