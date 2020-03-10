Morocco Records First Death from New Coronavirus

The victim suffered from a chronic disease that weakened her immune system.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed Morocco’s first death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a press release today, March 10.

The patient, an 89-year-old woman who arrived in Morocco last month from Italy, was the second coronavirus carrier in the country. The health ministry announced her case on March 5.

The woman suffered from a chronic disease which weakened her immune system. She was in critical condition while under quarantine at a hospital in Casablanca.

Health authorities said they are working to identify everyone who made contact with the patient and place them under medical observation for a period of 14 days.

So far, Morocco has confirmed three cases of COVID-19, including the woman who died.

More than 114,000 people are infected with the virus worldwide, with the vast majority of them in China. The global death toll has passed 4,000.