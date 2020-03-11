Spain’s National Intelligence Center Recruits Darija, Tamazight Speakers

The job description is available on the official website of the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

Rabat – The Spanish Ministry of Defense has put out a call for language experts to join its National Intelligence Center (CNI), El Confidencial reports.

Through the recruitment drive, the intelligence agency aims to target interpreters and translators who are proficient in “North African and Middle Eastern Dialects,” with the Spanish military personnel site Sampromil, citing Darija (Moroccan dialect) and Tamazight (Berber language).

Sampromil, Service for the Exploitation of Professional Capabilities of Military Personnel of the Armed Forces, is a website portal providing information and support to Spanish military personnel.

Information available on Sampromil shows applications are open until May 20. The notice has been active since February 26.

The job description available on the ministry’s website also mentions Hebrew, Russian, English, French, and standard Arabic.

CNI asks for candidates who are able to both speak and write the languages fluently. The job description notes that successful candidates will need to “analyze cultural aspects” of intelligence, assist in accessing information, and carry out simultaneous interpretation.

The job description does not ask for any military training or particular qualifications other than linguistic proficiency, but specifies candidates should be “discrete,” and show “adaptability and flexibility.”

CNI also asks that candidates be familiar with using database software using internet search engines.

“Depending on the job, one of the degrees will be required: Baccalaureate, Vocational Training Middle Grade or equivalent; Diploma or equivalent; Degree, Bachelor or equivalent,” the job description specifies.

Morocco and Spain collaborate regularly in the field of intelligence and counterterrorism, carrying out joint operations to clamp down on the global issue.

Spain’s CNI and Morocco’s Central Office of Judicial Research (BCIJ) carried out a joint operation in April 2019 to arrest a suspect ahead of a planned terror attack in Seville, southern Spain.

In December 2019, chief prosecutor of Spain’s National Audience Jesus Alonso said: “Like Spain, France and Belgium, Morocco is determined to eradicate this cross-border global phenomenon, which threatens the security and stability of the international community.”